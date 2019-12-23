Alex Neil discusses the challenge facing his Preston side when they go to Elland Road on Boxing Day

Preston North End manager Alex Neil says that Leeds United’s style of play makes them the Championship’s most difficult team to stop, ahead of his side’s trip to Elland Road on Boxing Day.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table, eight points clear of the play-off places, although they are without a win in their last two games, having thrown away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Cardiff last week, before losing 2-1 at Fulham on Saturday.

But despite that recent loss of form, Neil is under no illusions as to the challenge Preston will face in Yorkshire on the 26th December, having drawn 1-1 with Marcelo Bielsa’s side in at Deepdale back in October, when Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to claim a point for Leeds after Tom Barkhuizen’s opener.

Speaking about Leeds in his pre-match press conference ahead of the reverse fixture on Thursday, Neil was quoted by Preston’s official Twitter account as saying: “I think they are probably the hardest team to stop in this division in terms of how they play.

“In the home game, we did well and found a way to get a result.”

AN on Leeds United: “I think they are probably the hardest team to stop in this division in terms of how they play. In the home game we did well and found a way to get a result.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 23, 2019

Discussing how this game could alternate from some of his side’s recent fixtures, Neil continued: “It will be a completely different challenge this one and so we will probably have to come up with something different.”

AN on Leeds: “It will be a completely different challenge this one and so we will probably have to come up with something different.” #pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) December 23, 2019

For their part, Preston will go into the game fifth in the Championship table, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, following their goalless draw at Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

I do think Neil has a point here.

Even with their recent blip, Leeds are still well ahead of the chasing pack in the race for promotion from the Championship this season, which shows just how good they can be, and indeed have been, for the majority of the campaign.

Indeed, Leeds will surely be desperate to get back on track following those two recent disappointments, meaning they could well be set to up their game even further on Boxing Day, making this an unenviable task for Preston to face at what looks as though it could be a crucial part of the season for them as well.