Alex Neil delivers update on important Preston North End player following QPR defeat

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has suggested that Brad Potts should not be out of action for too long, after he missed out on the 3-1 defeat at home to Queens Park Rangers.

Potts had come into the starting line-up in place of the injured Ben Pearson for Preston’s trip to Fulham in their previous match, but the midfielder was forced to miss out on the chance to keep his place in the side through injury – and Neil brought Paul Gallagher into the side as his replacement.

The Lilywhites were unable to secure a positive result against QPR in the midfielder’s absence, and Neil will be hoping that Potts can return to action as soon as possible, as he looks to get his side back on track in the race of the play-offs.

Speaking to Lancashire Live following Preston’s defeat at home to QPR, Neil revealed that Potts had a scan after feeling a knock, but he suggested that the midfielder should be back in contention in the near future.

“We got a scan on him Thursday and he just felt something. It was a risky one today but it shouldn’t be a long one.”

The verdict

This will be encouraging news for North End, who are in need of something positive following their latest setback against QPR, with the defeat meaning Neil’s side have now suffered three successive defeats, which has prevented them from pulling clear of the chasing pack.

Potts has not been a regular for Preston so far this season, but with Pearson out injured he has the chance to establish himself as a regular in the side during the next few weeks, and he could help to offer something different in midfield.

Considering Preston’s recent dip in form, it is vital that Neil manages to have as many of his first team options as fully fit as possible, if they are to turn things around and cement their place in the Championship play-off places.

It will be interesting to see if Potts comes straight back into the starting line-up when he is back to full fitness, with Neil facing the challenge of choosing between Alan Browne, Paul Gallagher and the midfielder in Pearson’s absence.