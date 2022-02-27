Alex Neil delivers positive Sunderland message following important win at Wigan

Alex Neil heaped praise on his players after he picked up his first win as Sunderland manager at Wigan Athletic yesterday.

The former Preston chief has endured a difficult start to life with the Black Cats, failing to make the instant impact that he would’ve wanted.

Those recent poor performances and results meant the Wearside outfit went to the Latics as outsiders, but they put in a terrific display to leave with a 3-0 victory that moved the side into fifth position.

Therefore, it was a near perfect away day and Neil told Chronicle Live just how pleased he was with his team for how they adapted to the game plan.

“I’m really pleased. Everything we spoke about in the week, the lads carried out to a tee really, and I thought we thoroughly deserved our win. The players have done their jobs to a really high level and that’s why we won the game, however the next game will be different again and it will put different demands on us.

“Today is a really good platform for us to have a bit of belief and confidence going into the remaining games.”

The verdict

This felt like a significant win for Sunderland and Neil. Not only does it move them up to fifth in the table but gives the new boss a first win and that will increase the belief.

And, as Neil says, it was an excellent performance from his team, as they managed to restrict a Wigan side that are pushing for a top two finish and also show a ruthlessness in front of goal.

Of course, it’s only one game, so they need to build on that moving forward but it was a major positive for Sunderland after a tough spell.

