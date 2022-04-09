Alex Neil delivers his verdict on Anthony Patterson at Sunderland

Anthony Patterson was a surprise selection early on in Alex Neil’s reign at the Stadium of Light, but the 21-year-old goalkeeper appears to be growing into his increased responsibilities ahead of the season’s conclusion.

Patterson spent the first half of the season on loan in the National League, as the club’s third choice glovesman, so to return and displace Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Bayern Munich loanee, between the sticks is very impressive.

Neil gave his opinion on Patterson’s adjustment to the first team when he spoke to ChronicleLive.

He said: “I think with Patto (Anthony Patterson), he has got better as games have gone by.

“He’s young and inexperienced, but he has come in and looked relatively solid.

“He made a key save at Lincoln, it was right above his head but it was a good save to make sure that we didn’t concede at that point.

“He made a good save at Wigan, one of their lads made a diagonal run and Patto made a good save down to his left hand side.

“He’s had a couple of key moments for us and, particularly when you are playing for a team like Sunderland, because for large spells of the games just recently you don’t have anything to do, you need to make sure that your focus and concentration is there, and he has done that.”

Neil has otherwise opted for experience over youth so it has been intriguing to see him take a shine to Patterson, who has made a good fist of the step up on the whole.

The Verdict

Neil has shored Sunderland up defensively and has reaped rewards for that focus in the last month or so.

There is still a lot of work to do for the Black Cats to finish inside the play-off places, but keeping their goals against tally as low as possible will give them a great chance of staying on the right side of some fine margins in the run-in.

Patterson may have one up on Hoffmann as backup, due to the fact that he will be at the club next season and playing him now at least gives Neil the opportunity to start formulating a team in his mind to compete in League One or the Championship next season.

So far so good for both parties and Neil will be hoping that his previous play-off experience can push Sunderland over the line this time around.