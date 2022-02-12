Alex Neil delivers first words as Sunderland manager

Sunderland confirmed the appointment of Alex Neil yesterday, with the Scotsman taking the training during the day.

The Black Cats, who opted to part company with Lee Johnson following a 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers at the end of January, will be striving for automatic promotion under the former Preston North End and Norwich City boss.

Roy Keane was one name who was heavily linked with the vacant managerial position at The Stadium of Light, however, it emerged a couple of days ago that he was no longer in the running.

With Neil immediately tasked with steering the Black Cats back to the Championship, he spoke his first words Sunderland boss (cited by Sunderland Echo): “It is a privilege to be Head Coach of Sunderland AFC.

“Everything that I saw from the players this morning made me really confident and gave me belief, so what we now need to do is replicate that on a matchday – when it matters – under scrutiny and under pressure.

“Our task is to try and win as many games as we possibly can and at this moment in time we are focused on this season and this season alone.”

Neil arrives at Sunderland with the club fourth in the League One table, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Scotsman’s first game in charge of the Black Cats, comes with a trip to Plough Lane to face AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Neil is a more than capable manager for the job at hand, with his managerial CV certainly providing Sunderland fans with confidence.

League One is an extremely competitive division this season, with fine margins set to play a major part in the grand scheme of who will eventually go up.

There is still a large chunk of the season left to play, and whilst the Black Cats have dropped off slightly in recent weeks, this is exactly the kind of boost they need.

Tactically, Neil is a very strong manager who is likely to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation on a consistent basis, with his previous teams known to cause havoc on the break, something Sunderland may now look to use themselves.