Alex Neil delivers clear verdict on QPR after Stoke City clash

Stoke City boss Alex Neil believes Queens Park Rangers will definitely secure a top-half finish this season, delivering a glowing verdict on his side’s opponents to Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The Potters travelled to Loftus Road yesterday looking to secure six points from six following a ruthless display in their 3-0 victory against Hull City in midweek, with Lewis Baker establishing himself as the start of the show at the MKM Stadium.

However, he was unable to deliver a winner in the English capital as Beale’s side held them to a 0-0 draw, not the worst result for the visitors considering the R’s are looking to be competing at the right end of the division once more this term.

They were firm promotion contenders last season until their decline under Mark Warburton during the latter stages of the term – and have managed to strengthen their squad during the summer with some shrewd additions.

Their managerial change may also pay dividends despite many seeing the departure of Warburton as a harsh one, with Beale being highly rated from his time with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, Rangers and Aston Villa.

And his opposite number Neil is one man who believes the R’s have the ingredients to record another respectable finish following their rise in recent years.

He said: “I thought QPR were a good team.

“I played them at Sunderland when I was there and I think they’re stronger now than they were there. They have the likes of Willock and Chair back and in good form.

“The two full-backs are fit and Laird has come in too. They look like a good side and they’ll definitely be in the top half.”

The Verdict:

The ingredients are certainly there for the R’s to thrive, with some decent players coming in during the summer window.

They may have had the most spectacular window in terms of the number of players that arrived – but they didn’t need a rebuild and instead focused on quality rather than quantity – with the likes of Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts likely to be real assets for Beale this season.

They also completed these signings within a very limited budget – and this is why their current boss should be given extra time to rectify things if results take a downturn – even with the top-quality players he has at his disposal.

Ilias Chair and Chris Willock are likely to be vital assets for the R’s – but it remains to be seen whether they have enough firepower up top to sustain their current form and keep themselves in the promotion mix.

Chair and Willock will get in and amongst the goals regularly – but they will also need the likes of Roberts and Lyndon Dykes to contribute as well if the second-tier side wants to be successful during 2022/23.