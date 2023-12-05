Highlights Stoke City's form has declined significantly, with three consecutive defeats, causing frustration among supporters.

Manager Alex Neil acknowledges the anger and frustration of the fans after losing in the dying moments of games.

The upcoming period of winnable fixtures will be crucial for Neil's future at the club, as failure to pick up positive results could spell the end of his tenure.

It has been a tough few weeks for Stoke City in the Championship.

After a disappointing start to the season, it had looked like the Potters had turned a corner when they recorded three consecutive victories in October.

However, their form has declined significantly since then, and they suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

Stoke took the lead in the 23rd minute through Tyrese Campbell, but the Pilgrims equalised just before half-time when Mustapha Bundu converted Kaine Kesler-Hayden's cross.

Ryan Mmaee was denied by Michael Cooper in the second half as the Potters looked to restore their advantage, but Adam Randall's strike sealed all three points for Argyle in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Stoke supporters made their feelings clear after the final whistle, and Neil admitted that he could understand their frustration.

"I understand that there's quite a lot of frustration because of the last three games that we've had. It’s not just losing games but losing in the dying moments of games. It’s the worst possible way to lose just as it’s the best possible way to win, the best feeling," Neil told Stoke-on-Trent Live.

"I know there will be a lot of frustration and anger because of that and I just need to get the lads to settle and focus on the games coming up.

"If you travel all the way down here, it’s a long way, and then you lose the game in the 96th minute especially after we’ve had some really good opportunities to win the game then there's going to be anger, there's going to be frustration. That's par for the course in football."

The Potters currently sit 20th in the table, nine points from the play-off places and just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the game against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Should Stoke City stick with Alex Neil?

Pressure is certainly increasing on Neil, and he has been unable to solve the inconsistency that has plagued his side since his arrival at the club last August.

Stoke did enjoy some decent spells last season, most notably a five-game unbeaten run in March and April which included comprehensive victories at Sunderland and Coventry City, but the win over the Sky Blues would prove to be the Potters' last of the campaign, underlining the unpredictability of Neil's side.

Neil warned after impressive wins over promotion contenders Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough in October that it could not be another false dawn at the club, but having failed to win any of their last five games, it appears his players have not heeded his warning.

It could be a defining period for Neil coming up, with a number of winnable fixtures against teams around them in the table between now and New Year's Day.

Stoke City's next seven games Saturday 9th December Sheffield Wednesday (H) Tuesday 12th December Swansea City (H) Sunday 17th December West Bromwich Albion (A) Saturday 23rd December Millwall (H) Tuesday 26th December Birmingham City (A) Friday 29th December Watford (A) Monday 1st January Ipswich Town (H)

Failure to pick up positive results in those games, particularly against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea, Millwall and Birmingham, could spell the end of Neil's tenure.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Stoke hierarchy may be questioning whether they can back Neil once again after the Scotsman brought in 18 new players this summer.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

Many of those new additions have been underwhelming so far, and if there is uncertainty over his future, the Potters cannot afford to allow Neil to recruit another influx of players who may not fit the style of any potential new manager.

Stoke are now in their sixth consecutive season in the Championship, and they have struggled to challenge for a return to the Premier League since their relegation in 2018, so Neil is not the only manager to have found it difficult at the bet365 Stadium.

But Neil has been in charge long enough to have made an impact, and he must now deliver consistent results or serious questions will have to be asked about his position. If another corner isn't as dramatically turned as this one, he could be out of a job.