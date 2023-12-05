Highlights

  • Stoke City's form has declined significantly, with three consecutive defeats, causing frustration among supporters.
  • Manager Alex Neil acknowledges the anger and frustration of the fans after losing in the dying moments of games.
  • The upcoming period of winnable fixtures will be crucial for Neil's future at the club, as failure to pick up positive results could spell the end of his tenure.

It has been a tough few weeks for Stoke City in the Championship.

After a disappointing start to the season, it had looked like the Potters had turned a corner when they recorded three consecutive victories in October.

However, their form has declined significantly since then, and they suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Plymouth Argyle at Home Park on Saturday.

Stoke took the lead in the 23rd minute through Tyrese Campbell, but the Pilgrims equalised just before half-time when Mustapha Bundu converted Kaine Kesler-Hayden's cross.

Ryan Mmaee was denied by Michael Cooper in the second half as the Potters looked to restore their advantage, but Adam Randall's strike sealed all three points for Argyle in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Stoke supporters made their feelings clear after the final whistle, and Neil admitted that he could understand their frustration.

"I understand that there's quite a lot of frustration because of the last three games that we've had. It’s not just losing games but losing in the dying moments of games. It’s the worst possible way to lose just as it’s the best possible way to win, the best feeling," Neil told Stoke-on-Trent Live.

"I know there will be a lot of frustration and anger because of that and I just need to get the lads to settle and focus on the games coming up.

"If you travel all the way down here, it’s a long way, and then you lose the game in the 96th minute especially after we’ve had some really good opportunities to win the game then there's going to be anger, there's going to be frustration. That's par for the course in football."

The Potters currently sit 20th in the table, nine points from the play-off places and just five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the game against bottom side Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th)

Team

P

GD

Pts

17

Coventry City

19

1

22

18

Swansea City

19

-1

21

19

Millwall

19

-5

21

20

Stoke City

19

-8

21

21

Huddersfield Town

19

-13

20

22

QPR

19

-13

16

23

Rotherham United

19

-20

13

24

Sheffield Wednesday

19

-19

10

Soccer Football - Championship - Stoke City v Sheffield United - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, Britain - October 8, 2022 Stoke City manager Alex Neil applauds fans before the match Action Images/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or Should Stoke City stick with Alex Neil?

Pressure is certainly increasing on Neil, and he has been unable to solve the inconsistency that has plagued his side since his arrival at the club last August.

Stoke did enjoy some decent spells last season, most notably a five-game unbeaten run in March and April which included comprehensive victories at Sunderland and Coventry City, but the win over the Sky Blues would prove to be the Potters' last of the campaign, underlining the unpredictability of Neil's side.

Neil warned after impressive wins over promotion contenders Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough in October that it could not be another false dawn at the club, but having failed to win any of their last five games, it appears his players have not heeded his warning.

It could be a defining period for Neil coming up, with a number of winnable fixtures against teams around them in the table between now and New Year's Day.

Stoke City's next seven games

Saturday 9th December

Sheffield Wednesday (H)

Tuesday 12th December

Swansea City (H)

Sunday 17th December

West Bromwich Albion (A)

Saturday 23rd December

Millwall (H)

Tuesday 26th December

Birmingham City (A)

Friday 29th December

Watford (A)

Monday 1st January

Ipswich Town (H)

Failure to pick up positive results in those games, particularly against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea, Millwall and Birmingham, could spell the end of Neil's tenure.

Alex Neil Stoke City
Related
Alex Neil makes admission on Stoke City supporters following Plymouth defeat
Neil empathised with his side's supporters following the Plymouth game.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Stoke hierarchy may be questioning whether they can back Neil once again after the Scotsman brought in 18 new players this summer.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings

Player Name

Signed From

Loan/Permanent

Wouter Burger

FC Basel

Permanent

Ryan Mmaee

Ferencvaros

Permanent

Joon-ho Bae

Daejeon Hana

Permanent

Ben Pearson

AFC Bournemouth

Permanent

Nikola Jojic

Mladost

Permanent

Andre Vidigal

Maritimo

Permanent

Daniel Johnson

Preston North End

Permanent

Enda Stevens

Sheffield United

Permanent

Michael Rose

Coventry City

Permanent

Wesley Moraes

Aston Villa

Permanent

Mehdi Leris

Sampdoria

Permanent

Lynden Gooch

Sunderland

Permanent

Junior Tchamadeu

Colchester United

Permanent

Sead Haksabanovic

Celtic

Loan

Ki-Jana Hoever

Wolves

Loan

Luke McNally

Burnley

Loan

Mark Travers

AFC Bournemouth

Loan

Chiquinho

Wolves

Loan

Many of those new additions have been underwhelming so far, and if there is uncertainty over his future, the Potters cannot afford to allow Neil to recruit another influx of players who may not fit the style of any potential new manager.

Stoke are now in their sixth consecutive season in the Championship, and they have struggled to challenge for a return to the Premier League since their relegation in 2018, so Neil is not the only manager to have found it difficult at the bet365 Stadium.

But Neil has been in charge long enough to have made an impact, and he must now deliver consistent results or serious questions will have to be asked about his position. If another corner isn't as dramatically turned as this one, he could be out of a job.