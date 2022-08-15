Alex Neil confirms significant Sunderland injury blow

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has confirmed Dan Ballard is going to be out for the ‘foreseeable future’ after suffering a fractured foot in the draw with QPR on Saturday.

The centre-back joined the Black Cats from Arsenal in the summer and has made a positive first impression at the Stadium of Light.

However, the Northern Ireland international was forced off inside the first ten minutes. And, speaking to the club’s media, Neil has now given more detail on the setback, with Ballard set for a lengthy spell out.

“Dan has a small fracture in his foot. He’s going to be out for the foreseeable future, but it is difficult to put a timescale on it.

“We have a few other scans to undertake – and a couple of specialists to see – to fully understand the severity of it, but that process is underway to ensure he then receives the necessary treatment to get him back as soon as we can. It is a setback for Dan, but equally he will come back and hopefully be stronger for it.”

This could force Sunderland into the market for a centre-back ahead of the deadline.

Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

The verdict

This is a real blow for Sunderland as Ballard has settled in well and the early signs are that he will be a key player for the years to come.

So, for him to be out for a decent period is obviously a setback, both for the player and for Neil.

But, we know that injuries happen in football and perhaps the one positive is that there is still time for the Black Cats to strengthen the squad ahead of the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.