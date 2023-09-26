Highlights Stoke City boss Alex Neil has confirmed that Tyrese Campbell will be out for an extended period due to a hamstring injury.

Campbell's absence is a blow for the struggling team, as he brings physicality and technical skill to the side.

It is unclear how long Campbell will be sidelined, but it is expected to be a few weeks at least, and further tests will determine the severity of the injury.

Stoke City boss Alex Neil has revealed that Tyrese Campbell is set for a spell out with a hamstring issue he picked up in the defeat to Hull City on Sunday.

Tyrese Campbell suffers injury setback

It has been a difficult start to the campaign for the Potters, who sit 20th in the Championship, and they’re without a win in five.

The latest defeat, a 3-1 loss at home to the Tigers, came at a cost, with Campbell forced off early into the clash, to make a bad day worse for Neil.

And, speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live, the boss gave an update on the player, along with a few others, and it’s not great news for Campbell.

“They are all getting closer day by day but I don’t think he’s going to be any time soon – and by that I mean for the immediate game – and Ryan Mmaee is not going to be any time soon. Unfortunately Tye Campbell is going to be longer than we had hoped too. It’s a bit of an odd injury and connected with his hamstring.”

How big a blow is this for Stoke?

At his best, Campbell is a real asset for Stoke, as he is someone who has all the physical attributes, and he combines that with excellent technique in his left foot.

However, like most of his teammates, the 23-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season, and he failed to score or register an assist in five league games.

Nevertheless, with the side struggling, Neil would want everyone available at his disposal, so it’s a blow.

Of course, you have sympathy for Campbell as well. We know that he has had injury issues in the past, and this will be a huge frustration for the player as he looks to really get his season going.

How long will Tyrese Campbell be out for?

Neil didn’t give a clear indication on when the forward will return, but if it is a hamstring issue then it’s going to keep him out for a few weeks at best.

The fact the boss described it as ‘odd’ is not encouraging, so you would expect more details to come out in the coming days or weeks as they perform further scans and texts to see just how bad it is.

As mentioned, with Mmaee out as well, it’s not ideal for Stoke, and it’s another problem that Neil didn’t need.

What next for Stoke City?

The Potters have a welcome distraction from the league this week, as they make the trip to take on Premier League Bournemouth in the League Cup tomorrow night.

That will obviously be a big test for the side, but it’s a great opportunity for those on the fringes to stake their claim if they put in a good display.

After that, Stoke face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, which is sure to be the priority for the Scotsman out of these two games. So, it will be interesting to see how he manages the squad.