Alex Neil clears up Leon Dajaku’s situation at Sunderland ahead of Morecambe showdown

Sunderland manager Alex Neil has confirmed that Leon Dajaku is set to return to the club next week after undergoing treatment in Germany for an illness.

As a result of this particular issue, Dajaku has not featured for the Black Cats since their 0-0 draw with Lincoln City last month.

In the absence of the 21-year-old, Sunderland have managed to extend their current unbeaten run in League One to 12 games.

As a result of their upturn in form, the Black Cats have managed to climb up to fifth in the third-tier standings.

Sunderland are currently one point above Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers and thus will guarantee a place in the play-offs if they defeat Morecambe tomorrow.

Whereas the Black Cats will be confident in their ability to pick up a positive result in this fixture, they will need to be wary of the threat that their opponents will pose on Saturday as Derek Adams’ side have recently secured victories over the likes of Oxford United, Burton Albion and Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of this clash, Neil has shared an update on Dajaku.

Speaking to Chronicle Live about the winger, Neil said: “He’s been getting treatment in Germany, and when he gets back he will bring his stuff with him in terms of what the doctors have been doing.

“We’ve tried to liaise with the doctors [in Germany] but naturally, because it is a different country, it is much more difficult and there are confidentiality issues and all that type of stuff.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

“He’ll be back at the start of the week and then we’ll take a view in terms of where he is.”

The Verdict

If Sunderland do end up securing a place in the play-offs this weekend, they may need to call upon Dajaku’s services in this competition and thus they will be hoping that he will be fit enough to feature.

Since joining the club on a season-long loan deal from Union Berlin last year, the winger has produced some encouraging performances in the third-tier.

During the 22 appearances that he has made at this level, Dajaku has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions whilst he has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

Considering that Sunderland have an option to buy Dajaku this summer, it will be interesting to see whether they do decide to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.