Alex Neil is taking a hands-on approach to Stoke City’s summer transfer business.

The Potters boss has been out to watch players in scouting missions ahead of the window opening for the summer.

Neil’s side currently sit 16th in the Championship table going into Monday’s clash with Watford that will end the campaign.

A busy summer ahead for Stoke City?

Planning is already underway for the club’s upcoming transfer business, with Stoke hoping to build a side capable of competing for promotion next season.

Neil has already been spotted at several grounds in recent weeks as he casts his eye on potential transfer targets.

The 41-year-old has claimed that he wants to be getting a good close-up look at any potential incomings to help him get a better idea of what kind of player the club could be signing.

Stoke are expected to have a bigger budget this summer, emphasising the importance of getting the right deals done to help improve the squad for what should be a big few months for the club.

“At the end of the day, I’ve got the final decision and I want to cast my eye over them and make sure I’m comfortable with what we’re going to get,” said Neil, via the Stoke Sentinel.

“If we don’t recruit as we would like, albeit it’s a collective effort and there are a lot of guys behind the scenes doing a lot of work, the buck stops with me.

“That’s the way it is.

“I like to get out and see a lot of games for a variety of reasons.

“I like to see how teams play, I like to see how they set up, I like to see how games look.

“Then it’s individuals and you can’t have enough knowledge in terms of what players look like.”

How important is the summer transfer window for Stoke City?

Stoke have fallen well behind in the race for the play-off places this year, so they know what’s needed to make up that ground.

The sale of Harry Souttar in the summer has raised some funds that should be used to reinvest back into the team.

Stoke’s form in the second half of the season was encouraging and showed that Neil could be the man to lead the team into the top half of the table next year.

But the right signings need to be made this summer to bridge the gap to the top six, making this a very important summer for Stoke.