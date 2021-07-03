Alex Mowatt sends two-word message to West Brom fans after Hawthorns move

West Bromwich Albion summer signing Alex Mowatt has sent a two-word message to Baggies fans after joining the club on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old followed manager Valerien Ismael from Barnsley, having captained the Tykes side that surprised many by reaching the play-offs last season.

However, after seeing his contract expire at the end of June Mowatt became Ismael’s first signing as Albion, joining on a three-year deal.

The midfielder penned an emotional message to Barnsley fans after his move to The Hawthorns was confirmed but kept things short and sweet when reaching out to Baggies fans.

Alongside a photo of Mowatt in the new West Brom home kit for 2021/22, he sent a two-word message – “new chapter”.

Over the past few seasons, the 26-year-old has proven himself one of the most impressive all-action midfielders in the Championship.

Mowatt can dictate play from the centre of the park, is an asset defensively, and a threat as both a goalscorer and creator in the final third, not to mention his contributions as a leader both on and off the pitch.

The Verdict

Mowatt’s kept things short and sweet but the Hawthorns faithful will surely love to see their first summer signing in the new kit for 2021/22 and appreciate his excitement to start his “new chapter” at the West Midlands club.

This looks like a superb signing for the Baggies, who have not just signed one of the most impressive midfielders in the Championship but added Ismael’s most trusted lieutenant.

Midfield was an area that Albion looked a little light in but you feel they’ve added a regular starter here.