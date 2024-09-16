West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt took to his Instagram account to post a short but sweet summary of the Baggies' 3-0 away win over Portsmouth on Sunday, in which the experienced campaigner scored two goals.

Mowatt's second half brace ensured it would be a memorable afternoon for all those West Brom fans who made the long trip down to Fratton Park, and the midfielder marked his stellar performance with a no-nonsense Instagram post.

The 29-year-old's two goals over the weekend means he's already equalled his goal tally from 45 Championship appearances last season, as the industrious central midfield man looks to play a key role once again for Carlos Corberan's side this term.

Mowatt's straightforward reflection on Baggies win

Some players choose to write numerous sentences after a team win or top individual performance, not Mowatt.

Seldom is the West Brom midfielder seen to pen much more than a couple of words to summarise his performances in a Baggies shirt, and that was no different after his match-winning display at Fratton Park.

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, Mowatt said: "Super Sunday 👍🏼". A super Sunday it was indeed, with Corberan's side taking advantage of Sunderland's slip up to move to the top of the Championship table after five games.

Mowatt was sensational in Albion's victory, with a 93% pass completion percentage, five chances created, two goals from two shots, nine recoveries, whilst winning 10 of his 11 ground duels - per FotMob.

The former Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Leeds United man fired a curling left-footed effort into the top corner from just inside the box on 51 minutes, before a sublime free-kick in the 92nd minute flew over the wall and into the corner of the net.

Mowatt set to play a key role for Albion this season

Whilst Jayson Molumby has been substituted in every single one of West Brom's opening five Championship matches, Mowatt has played every minute of Albion's league campaign so far.

Being left-footed means he can open up passing lanes from central midfield that aren't available to right-footed players, providing the Baggies with that extra piece of creative dynamism in the middle of the park.

Mowatt's 24/25 Championship stats after matchday 5, per FotMob Successful passes Touches Duels won Recoveries 267 382 72.7% 35

It's Mowatt's all-round game that is proving so vital to the team, with his defensive prowess proving to be an incredibly tough nut to crack for the opposition.

Indeed, his 35 recoveries are more than any Championship player in his position through the first five weeks of the 2024/25 season, whilst his 72.7% duels won ratio ranks has only been bettered by 3.7% of second tier defensive midfielders so far this term - per FotMob.

After a highly impressive season back with the club last season, after spending the 2022/23 season on loan with Middlesbrough, Albion's decision makers quickly realised that the Hawthorns needed to be his long-term home.

Signing a new two-year contract this summer, Mowatt is now locked in as a key part of Corberan's side for the foreseeable future, and should the Baggies be toasting the return of Premier League football next summer, he looks sure to have played a leading role in that achievement.