Alex Mowatt posts message following Barnsley’s play-off exit as his future remains in limbo

Barnsley had a tough task on their hands to try and overturn a one-goal deficit in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Swansea City last night, and it proved to be a step too far for the Yorkshire side.

The Tykes had been underdogs all season yet with their intense style of play, Valerien Ismael was able to guide them into the top six after arriving at the club in late October.

They knew how tough trying to get past Swansea would be and the difference maker in the first leg proved to be Andre Ayew, with the £18 million man showing why he’s so integral to Steve Cooper’s side.

And with not long to go in the first half yesterday evening, Swansea doubled their advantage through a fantastic Matt Grimes strike, leaving Barnsley with even more work to do.

Cauley Woodrow ended up getting one back for the away side but Barnsley couldn’t find that crucial second goal to take it to extra time.

After their performances this season it’s likely that some Barnsley players will have a ton of transfer interest surrounding them, and one key player who is out of contract next month is captain Alex Mowatt.

Can you name the Barnsley player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 2019/20 Bambo Diaby Mads Andersen Aapo Halme Alex Mowatt

The 26-year-old stepped up to the challenge this season, scoring eight goals and bagged seven assists but is still yet to pen a new contract at Oakwell.

He may have played his last game for the club last night and he posted an emotional message following the conclusion of his and Barnsley’s season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexmowatt_ (@alexmowatt_)

The Verdict

If that was Mowatt’s last game for Barnsley then what a ride it has been.

The midfielder was a part of the 2018-19 League One winning team and he’s stepped back up to the Championship as a much better player than he was at Leeds as a youngster.

With how well he’s done this season though there will be obvious interest from other top Championship clubs and maybe even the Premier League as he would be a bargain capture on a free transfer.

It’s not out of the question that Mowatt will sign a new deal now the season is done and dusted, but his message certainly reads as someone who may not be around in August when the new season kicks off.