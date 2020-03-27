Alex Mowatt offers message of motivation from Barnsley perspective

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt says that Barnsley want the 2019/2020 season to be finished when it is safe to do so, regardless of the club’s position in the Championship table.

Gerhard Struber’s side sit at the foot of the Championship table with a seven point gap between themselves and the sides who are clear of the relegation places, and with nine games left to play it would take a miraculous recovery for the Tykes to remain a Championship outfit.

Their attempt at safety was brought to a halt earlier this month with the Premier League and EFL both announcing that they will postpone their games until the 3rd of April at the very earliest but this break was extended until the end of next month by the FA. Many questions have been thrown around about the outcome of the season if it cannot be completed with many teams still fighting it out for promotions and relegation throughout the English footballing pyramid.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley captain Mowatt says that the club wants the current season to reach its conclusion even if it meant playing the games behind closed doors, he said: “They could scrap the season fully and we’d be staying up in the Championship.

“But we want to finish the season and start again as soon as possible – when everyone is safe. Is the season going to finish and when is it going to finish? No-one know what is going to happen and it is the hardest bit. Everyone is wanting to find out and know.

“Behind closed doors is not ideal. But if it gets the games done to finish the season, we will have to do that.”

With just 37 games played this season, it would appear rather unfair on teams in both the promotion and relegation pictures to see the season end in its current state. The Championship is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world and even when one outcome looks certain, another completely comes out of the blue to shake up the league.

The Tykes are still to play Stoke City, Luton Town and Wigan Athletic if the season is to return at the end of next month which will play a huge part in whether the club are able to retain their Championship status.

Alex Mowatt’s view here is rather refreshing. During this time of great uncertainty in the game, a lot of people at football clubs will be looking out for what is best for their club rather than anybody else as some teams will want the season to be void due to their position in their league tables. However, Mowatt clearly believes that the year must be completed in order for the promotion and relegation system to remain completely fair on all teams involved.

Barnsley sit bottom of the Championship so therefore any voiding of this season would see the Tykes heading straight back into League One after just one year in the second tier. Even though they find themselves adrift of the other sides in the relegation battle, there is nothing from stopping the club from going on a good run and pushing themselves out of the bottom three.