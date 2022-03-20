Alex Mowatt issues honest West Brom verdict following his side’s draw with Bristol City

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt has admitted that the club’s current squad still believe they can climb the Championship standings following the international break.

The Baggies showed a great deal of character to seal a point in their showdown with Bristol City yesterday at Ashton Gate.

Nahki Wells opened the scoring for the Robins at Ashton Gate as he fired an effort past Sam Johnstone after being teed up by Andreas Weimann.

West Brom levelled proceedings from the penalty spot in the second-half as Karlan Grant netted his 14th goal of the season.

Undeterred by Grant’s goal, the Robins regained their advantage in the 85th minute thanks to an effort from Andreas Weimann.

The hosts couldn’t hold onto this lead as Adam Reach scored an equaliser in stoppage-time.

Currently seven points adrift of the top-six in the second-tier West Brom will need to pick up victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the season if they are to have any chance of gatecrashing the play-off picture.

Following his side’s latest display, Mowatt offered an honest assessment on the current situation that the club find themselves in.

Speaking to West Brom’s official website about whether the club can push on in the Championship after this result, Mowatt said: “We still believe.

“We need to believe in ourselves in every game.

“We’ve started performing a lot better.

“There’s been a change in how we play.

“We simply have to keep going.”

The Verdict

Time is running out for West Brom this season to launch a bid for a play-off place as they only have eight games left to play before the campaign reaches a crescendo in May.

Whilst the Baggies are currently able to call upon the services of some talented players, it is looking increasingly likely that they will be playing in the Championship again next season.

In order to help his side finish the term on a positive note, Mowatt will need to add to the five direct goal contributions that he has provided at this level this season in West Brom’s upcoming fixtures.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.94, the midfielder will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods for the Baggies when they take on Birmingham City next month.