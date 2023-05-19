Alex Mowatt has issued a heartfelt message to Middlesbrough supporters following the conclusion of his loan spell at the club.

The midfielder joined Boro last summer as part of a temporary agreement with West Brom.

Mowatt was part of Michael Carrick’s side as they failed the reach the play-off final.

A 1-0 loss to Coventry City in the semi-finals consigned the club to another campaign in the Championship.

What has Alex Mowatt said to Middlesbrough supporters?

Mowatt has thanked the Middlesbrough fanbase for their support during his time with the club.

The 28-year-old claimed that he has enjoyed his time with the Riverside and that he will remember the club fondly.

He has expressed his disappointment in the team’s failure to reach the play-off final, but believes that the team will be back even stronger next season.

“I would like to thank everyone @theboroofficial who has been great with me in a season of ups and downs,” wrote Mowatt, via Instagram.

“Absolutely gutted we couldn’t take this great club back to the Premier League!

“The support was unbelievable as it has been all season‼️ Thanks.”

Middlesbrough enjoyed a successful turnaround in form upon the arrival of Carrick as manager.

The former midfielder oversaw the team’s rise from a relegation fight to a promotion challenge, with the team ultimately finishing fourth in the table.

Automatic promotion proved too far out of reach by the time Carrick took over, but the team’s form suggested that they could have challenged for a top two spot had he been with the club from the start of the campaign.

Mowatt will now return to the Hawthorns, where Carlos Corberan will have to make a decision over his future.

What does the future hold for Middlesbrough and Alex Mowatt?

Mowatt was a useful squad player to have at Boro this season, but he never quite cemented himself as a regular presence in the side.

That makes a return to the Riverside unlikely as Boro will want to strengthen their squad with players who are more guaranteed of game time.

Mowatt made just 11 starts, with a further 13 appearances coming from the bench.

It remains to be seen what Middlesbrough’s plans are for the upcoming transfer window, with Mowatt’s future also up in the air as he returns to Albion.

Both Middlesbrough and West Brom will be aiming for promotion next season following a very positive second half of the season under new managers.