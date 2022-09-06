Alex Mowatt issues four-word Middlesbrough message after 1-0 win v Sunderland

It was another step in the right direction for Middlesbrough last night as they defeated Sunderland 1-0 in the Championship at the Riverside Stadium last night.

The victory is just Boro’s second league win of the season after what has been a slow start to the campaign for Chris Wilder’s side.

Riley McGree’s 25th minute strike was enough to earn Boro all three points on the night, but it was one of McGree’s midfield partners that was active on social media following the match.

In an upbeat mood, Mowatt issued a short but sweet message following the victory.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Derby win 🤩 unbelievable atmosphere 👏🏻.”

Mowatt is no doubt in fine mood after already looking like a good addition following his arrival on loan from West Brom last month.

Many, including myself, were surprised that the Baggies were prepared to let a player go to one of their potential Championship promotion rivals, particularly when you consider that the 27-year-old featured 34 times in the Championship for them last term.

Nevertheless, West Brom’s loss has been Middlesbrough’s gain so far, and Mowatt will once again be looking to help his side to a victory when they take on Blackpool on Saturday.

Kick off at Bloomfield Road is scheduled for 3PM UK time.

The Verdict

This was a really good win for Middlesbrough last night.

They deserved a point away at Watford last week, so to lose it late will have hurt, but the fact they were able to shrug it off and take all three against a good Sunderland side last night speaks volumes to their character.

Chris Wilder will fancy his side’s chances in their next few outings, too, with a run of Blackpool (A), Cardiff (H) and Rotherham (H) coming up.

By no means are they easy matches, but they are all ones Boro will likely go into as favourites.

Perhaps, then, this is the point from which Middlesbrough’s season really gets going.