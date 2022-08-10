Alex Mowatt from West Brom to Middlesbrough: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It has been a tricky start to the latest Championship season for Middlesbrough.

Chris Wilder’s side have picked up just one point from their opening two games, having drawn with West Brom and lost to QPR.

The summer has been difficult for the Riverside club, with transfer targets still yet to be acquired in certain areas.

Here we take a look at the proposed move for Alex Mowatt and whether it is a realistic target for Boro…

What do we know so far?

According to the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough are seeking a loan move for Mowatt from West Brom.

The former Barnsley midfielder is being sought as a replacement for Marcus Tavernier, who departed for Premier League outfit Bournemouth earlier in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old’s exit has left Wilder’s side light on options in the centre of the pitch, so Mowatt arriving would be a big boost to the team.

While Mowatt has only been with the Baggies since last summer, he has been unable to really settle into the starting lineup on a consistent basis.

Is it likely to happen?

This is certainly a move that could come to fruition if all parties can come to an agreement on possible terms.

West Brom could be open to offloading the player considering he has not particularly impressed during his brief time at the Hawthorns so far.

It would be a good chance for the 27-year-old to get a fresh start after a disappointing season last year.

Boro are also in need of strengthening in midfield, which Mowatt could provide as Wilder reportedly sees him as a potential regular starter for his side.