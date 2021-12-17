Alex Mowatt delivers West Brom warning ahead of return to Barnsley

Alex Mowatt believes Barnsley are in a false position as he returns to Oakwell with West Brom this evening.

The midfielder made over 150 appearances for the Tykes over a four-and-a-half year period, with his performances last season particularly impressive.

However, with his deal expiring, it was always going to be difficult for the Yorkshire side to keep the former Leeds man, and that proved to be the case, as he linked up with former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael at Albion in the summer.

The two sides meet this evening, with the Baggies looking to move level on points with second-placed Bournemouth, whilst Barnsley desperately need the points as they’re eight points from safety.

And, despite their struggles, Mowatt insists the hosts will pose a real threat to Albion as he spoke to the club’s official site.

“I know it’s going to be a difficult game. They’ll be bang up for it and like me, the gaffer used to be there too so everyone here is up for it.

“I think Barnsley are a lot better than where they are in the league. Hopefully for them they’ll start to come good after Friday’s game, but we’ll be looking to come away with another positive result.”

Has Karlan Grant ever scored a goal for West Brom at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Molineux Yes No

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Mowatt and you can be sure that nobody connected to West Brom will be underestimating Barnsley.

We’ve seen this season that there are still shock results at this level and if Albion are below their best then they could certainly drop points.

So, you would expect these comments from Mowatt and it’s now down to him and the team to continue their strong recent form when they play this evening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.