Alex Mowatt delivers honest verdict on West Brom’s fans ahead of Swansea City clash

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt has admitted that he believes that the support that the fans illustrate at The Hawthorns plays a role in what makes the club special.

The 26-year-old opted to call time on his stint at Barnsley to reunite with Valerien Ismael earlier this year as he joined the Baggies on a three-year deal.

Since making this particular switch, Mowatt has emerged as a key player for West Brom.

Currently a mainstay in the Baggies’ starting eleven, the midfielder has already demonstrated some signs of his undoubted talent in the Championship.

As well as providing one assist at this level, the former Leeds United man has scored three goals in 12 appearances for West Brom.

With Ismael’s side set to face Swansea City tomorrow, it will be intriguing to see whether Mowatt will be able to deliver another eye-catching display in this particular showdown.

Currently three points adrift of league leaders AFC Bournemouth, West Brom will be determined to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the division by outclassing the Jacks at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about what makes the club special, Mowatt said: “I think the stadium is unbelievable and the fans.

“Just everything about the club when I came here just shocked me, everything about it.

“How the club is run, the training ground and the facilities and everything.

“So I would say just everything really makes it a really good club.

“I would say the stadium and the fans mainly as well.”

The Verdict

Mowatt’s comments are spot-on as West Brom’s fans have offered their unwavering support to their side this season following a dismal 2020/21 campaign which culminated in relegation from the Premier League.

With the Baggies looking to secure an immediate return to the top-flight in 2022, it will be fascinating to see whether Mowatt is able to play a major role in the club’s push for promotion.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.21 in the Championship, the midfielder clearly knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level and thus will be confident in his ability to produce a positive performance for the club tomorrow.

By securing all three points in their clash with Swansea, West Brom could use the momentum gained from this result to embark on another long unbeaten run in the second-tier over the course of the coming months.