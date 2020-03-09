Alex Mowatt delivers brutally honest Barnsley assessment

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt blasted his side’s second-half performance during Barnsley’s 2-0 home defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday.

Two goals in the space of two minutes for the visitors condemned Gerhard Struber’s side to yet another home defeat. Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson netted midway through the second half to ensure that the Bluebirds left with maximum points for their play-off push.

Struber’s men have only picked up two home wins from their last six outings at Oakwell which, if the Tykes have ambitions of staying in the division, will drastically need to improve to give them a fighting chance of survival.

Speaking to the club’s website, Mowatt summed up his post-match disappointment: “Our second half performances wasn’t good enough at all.

“In the first half, we stuck to the game plan, but we knew it was going to be scrappy. They played long ball football because they’ve got big, strong lads. In the first half I thought we were good, but the second half felt like a totally different game.”

The Reds had the majority of the ball throughout the game and for the first half appeared to contain Neil Harris’ side. However, the home side didn’t manage to muster up a single attempt on target which showcases their struggles at the top end of the pitch.

Mowatt went on to say how the game switched after the break: “It was down to the basics. In the first half, we won all the second balls and all of the headers and started playing in their half of the pitch. However, in the second period, they won everything and pinned us in. The first goal was a scrappy goal to concede and for the second, we just weren’t good enough.

“Everyone is annoyed because the performance wasn’t there. People were feeling sorry for themselves in the game and we can’t be doing that with nine left to play. We have to fight for every minute and try to put some wins together.”

The defeat, coupled with other results elsewhere in the Sky Bet Championship, saw the Tykes fall to the bottom of the table with a gap forming between themselves and safety. Luton’s point at Wigan was enough for the Hatters to move up to 23rd whereas Middlesbrough’s win at Charlton did Barnsley no favours.

The Tykes are now seven points adrift from Hull City with nine to play and with Struber’s men to play Stoke, Luton and Wigan between now and May, there are set to be many twists and turns in this relegation battle.

The Verdict

What Alex Mowatt has said is very true. The Tykes more than matched Cardiff in the first half but despite having more of the ball, they never looked like scoring. A point against a play-off chasing side would have been a good way to put that defeat at Reading behind them. However, two second half minutes appeared to change the game entirely; Vaulks smashed home following a scramble in the penalty area and directly from kick-off Paterson was able to run straight at goal and finished smartly.

The defending for both goals from a Barnsley point of view was shocking. Looking back at Paterson’s strike, the defenders all appeared to let him get closer to their goal and a player of his ability couldn’t pass up the opportunity to double Cardiff’s lead.

If Barnsley are to stay up this season, they are going to need to be better at both ends. But with the gap currently standing at seven points, it looks as if the Tykes may be making a swift return to the third tier.