Alex Mowatt, Conor Chaplin and host of Barnsley players react to big moment for Callum Styles

Callum Styles finally broke onto the international stage last week, making his debut for Hungary in their 1-0 loss to Serbia on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the Barnsley man was delighted to get some minutes for his national team and has now taken to Instagram to post about it, claiming that it was a ‘surreal’ moment for him.

The 22-year-old has gradually become an established first-team player for the Tykes over the last few seasons and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet for his club. This year alone he has managed 35 league appearances with two goals and one assist and in the last campaign, he had 42 outings with seven goal contributions.

The youngster has already made a splash in the Championship with Barnsley despite their struggles at the bottom of the division this season and it has now led to attention from Hungary, with Styles now coming on and making his debut for the national team.

Styles is English but qualifies for the country via his grandparents and it has now allowed him to make the step up to international football – and plenty of his current and former teammates have now congratulated him on getting his first cap for the country.

Conor Chaplin, now at Ipswich, called the player a ‘star boy,’ whilst Alex Mowatt, who is now with West Brom, also claimed he ‘loved it’ seeing Styles run out for Hungary.

Styles then has been showered with positive messages after the game and will no doubt be desperate to follow up his first game with more appearances and some goals.

The Verdict

Callum Styles being brought into the Hungary national team could be an excellent move for both the player and for the country.

The Barnsley man has looked very bright for the Tykes since bursting onto the scene as a teenager and despite still being just 22-years-old, he has regularly performed in a team that were in the play-offs last year and are now battling at the bottom of the Championship table.

He has plenty to offer and is a really promising talent, with the potential to get even better.

For him to be brought into the national team equation already is huge and could really help the side going forward over the next few years – especially if Styles continues to play to a high level.

It looks like the only way is up for Styles and Barnsley do end up relegated this season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another second tier team swoop in and sign him to keep him in the Championship.