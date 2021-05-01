Barnsley
Alex Mowatt comments on his Barnsley future as contract expiration looms
Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt says he is only focused on helping the club succeed in the Championship play-offs this season, amid questions about his future at Oakwell.
Mowatt is set to be out of contract this summer, and the Tykes will no doubt be desperate to secure his long-term services following some excellent performances this season, that have seen the club secure their place in the division’s top-six spots.
Now though, it seems as though Mowatt’s only concern, is helping the club to claim a remarkable promotion to the Premier League in the next few weeks.
Providing an update on talks about his future with Barnsley, Mowatt was quoted by The Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “To be honest, everything has just been pushed aside now.
“It is just getting the season (over) and everyone is focused on promotion and that is what we want to do and then everything will get spoken about after.”