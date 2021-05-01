Alex Mowatt comments on his Barnsley future as contract expiration looms

Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt says he is only focused on helping the club succeed in the Championship play-offs this season, amid questions about his future at Oakwell.

Mowatt is set to be out of contract this summer, and the Tykes will no doubt be desperate to secure his long-term services following some excellent performances this season, that have seen the club secure their place in the division’s top-six spots.

Now though, it seems as though Mowatt’s only concern, is helping the club to claim a remarkable promotion to the Premier League in the next few weeks.

Providing an update on talks about his future with Barnsley, Mowatt was quoted by The Yorkshire Evening Post as saying: “To be honest, everything has just been pushed aside now.

"It is just getting the season (over) and everyone is focused on promotion and that is what we want to do and then everything will get spoken about after."

So far this season, Mowatt has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 43 league appearances for Barnsley.

Perhaps not surprisingly, those performances saw the 26-year-old named in the Championship’s Team of the Season for 2020/21 earlier this week.

The Verdict

You feel this will be something of a nervy few weeks for Barnsley with regards to Mowatt.

The midfielder has been absolutely outstanding for the Tykes this season, so they will surely want to see him commit his future to the club long-term.

However, the longer it goes on without news of a new contract for Mowatt, the more tense this situation will become for those of a Barnsley persuasion.

Even so, if Mowatt can, as he hopes to do, help Barnsley to promotion this season, it will put the Tykes in a very strong position to secure a new agreement with the 26-year-old.