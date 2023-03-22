Barnsley picked up a huge win in the race for promotion in League One last night, beating Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 at Oakwell.

Michael Duff's side ended Wednesday's 23-game unbeaten run that had lifted them to the top of the League One table, with Barnsley, in fourth, now just six points adrift of the Owls and very much in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood had Barnsley in control within 12 minutes at Oakwell, yet Lee Gregory responded with goals either side of half-time to pull Sheffield Wednesday level.

Late in the game Max Watters stepped off the bench to put Barnsley back into the lead on 83 minutes, before Liam Kitching slotted the ball beyond Cameron Dawson late in injury time after a slick Barnsley move, securing the points for Duff's side.

The celebrations following Kitching's goal were exceptional, with Oakwell bouncing.

One member of the crowd watching on was current Middlesbrough midfielder, Alex Mowatt, who was back at his former club supporting Barnsley.

He shared footage onto his Instagram story of the celebrations following Kitching's goal, writing: "Gu on the boy 🤩."

Mowatt left Barnsley for West Brom in the summer of 2021, having captained the Tykes to the Championship play-offs in 2020/21. However, it's been a struggle for the midfielder at West Brom and he's on loan with Middlesbrough currently looking to help Michael Carrick's side in their pursuit of Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion.

In terms of races for automatic promotion, Barnsley are now in the thick of the fight in League One.

Duff's side are fourth with 72 points from 36 games. They are behind Ipswich Town (75 points from 37 games), Sheffield Wednesday (78 points from 36 games) and Plymouth Argyle (80 points from 38 games).

The Verdict

It was a memorable night at Oakwell for Barnsley as they came out on top of a great game with Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite throwing away a two-goal lead, there was a real show of character from Duff's side to go on and win the game in the last 10 minutes.

The result has blown the race for automatic promotion wide open and momentum is with Barnsley.

Scenes after Kitching's clincher, as captured by Mowatt, only underline that.

