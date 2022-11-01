Alex Mowatt at Middlesbrough: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

During the previous transfer window, Middlesbrough opted to bolster their squad by securing the services of 10 players.

One of the individuals who sealed a temporary switch to the Riverside Stadium was Alex Mowatt.

Signed by Boro on a season-long loan deal from West Bromwich Albion, it was always going to be interesting to see how the midfielder would fare during the opening months of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ahead of Middlesbrough’s clash with Hull City this evening, we have decided to take a look at Mowatt’s performances to date as well as what issues he currently faces…

How has it gone so far?

Having garnered a wealth of experience at this level before completing a move to Middlesbrough, Mowatt would have been hoping to help his side make a positive start to the season in the Championship.

However, Boro have faltered in this division and are currently 21st in the league standings.

In terms of Mowatt’s individual displays, he has struggled to deliver the goods on a consistent basis for Middlesbrough.

During the 12 league games that he has participated in, the 27-year-old has only made 0.6 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per fixture and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.28 at this level.

What issues does he face?

When you consider that Mowatt has yet to score a goal or provide an assist for Middlesbrough, it is abundantly clear that he needs to work on the attacking side of his game.

Mowatt will also need to gain Michael Carrick’s trust after the 41-year-old was appointed as Boro’s new head coach last month.

Utilised as a substitute against Preston North End at the weekend, the former Leeds United man currently faces a battle to regain a place in Boro’s starting eleven.

What’s next?

Middlesbrough are set to play four games before the Championship season pauses for the World Cup.

Mowatt will be hoping to feature for Boro in tonight’s clash with Hull.

Following this fixture, Boro are set to host Bristol City on Saturday before travelling to Blackpool and Norwich City later this month.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, Middlesbrough will need all of their players to step up to the mark in their upcoming games.