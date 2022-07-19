Alex Morris delivers verdict on Crewe individual after weekend showing

An impressively taken pre-season goal from Dan Agyei has given Alex Morris food for thought ahead of Crewe Alexandra’s League Two opener in less than two weeks.

Agyei struck in the second half of Alex’s friendly against West Brom on Saturday, knocking the ball past the defender before chipping over the keeper. The goal demonstrated both his pace and power, as well as a bit of ‘craft’ – something welcomed by manger Morris.

Speaking to Cheshire Live, Morris pointed out: “Usually when he finishes his opportunities, he puts his laces through the ball, whereas sometimes he needs to be a bit more subtle. He showed he can do that there, he did really well.”

With 17 goals at League One level, Agyei certainly has the ability but has to find more consistency in his game. He has managed over 18 league appearances just once in his career, when he played 39 times for Oxford in 20/21, grabbing five goals and five assists in the process.

Whilst Morris has confirmed he will be used primarily as a wide man, Agyei was moved into a central role against West Brom. Morris sees this as ‘another string to his bow’, offering an alternative to Courtney Baker-Richardson who he described as ‘more of a target threat’ who Alex can play off. Bassala Sambou and Chris Long offer further options for Morris, however neither seem to be on the verge of a starting spot as of now.

The Verdict

Alex clearly have a forward line capable of impressing in League Two. Morris will be hoping to finally see the best of Agyei in the fourth tier, a level he’s yet to play at until now. The physicality of Baker-Richardson could potentially allow Agyei to thrive off flick-ons, using his pace to run in behind defences as shown in his goal against West Brom.

If used centrally, Agyei’s pace and power could stretch defences. However, it would be down to Crewe’s talented young midfield to provide the service given Agyei would likely not be heavily involved in the build-up.

A plethora of striking options is what any manager wants, so Morris will have few complaints if Agyei starts to find form in front of goal. With promotion presumably the aim for the recently relegated side, goals will be needed from several areas. With impressive signings Connor Thomas and Charlie Colkett giving Crewe stability and creativity in midfield, Alex will be relying on one or two of their forward men finding some form to spearhead a League Two promotion push.