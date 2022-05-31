Alex Mighten sends one-word message to Nottingham Forest supporters after sealing promotion to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest completed one of the most memorable promotions from the Championship in recent years with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

Levi Colwill’s first half own goal was the difference between the two teams, in a game otherwise surrounded by controversy over two decisions on Huddersfield penalty claims that were referred to VAR.

Steve Cooper has had a very settled side in the last few months, with every Forest player knowing their roles extremely well.

That has meant that regular squad members have struggled for first team opportunities, despite being in the matchday squad more often than not.

One of those players is Alex Mighten, the 20-year-old has age on his side to play a more integral role for the Reds in the future and the versatile forward will likely remain involved under Cooper next term.

The England U20 international took to Instagram to send a brief message to Forest supporters.

He posted: “History.”

It has been 23 years since the City Ground saw Premier League football and with some smart recruitment this summer it feels like Forest will arrive in the top-flight with plenty of momentum.

The Verdict

Mighten only managed five league starts in 2021/22 and was actually more in favour under Chris Hughton, but his career prospects have certainly improved for working under Cooper and being involved in such a successful environment.

At some point next season, if his first team prospects become more distant, a Championship loan move could be considered and there would certainly be a market for a player of his type in the second tier.

It is no slight on Mighten’s ability that Brennan Johnson has been preferred to him on a consistent basis this season and if it was not for the Welshman returning from his loan away in 2020/21.

Mighten would have seen far more regular minutes for the Reds.