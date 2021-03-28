Alex Mighten nickname emerges as Taylor, Krovinovic react to Nottingham Forest man’s performance

Alex Mighten was part of the England Under-19s’ side which defeated Arsenal Under-23s’ 6-1 yesterday afternoon.

It has been a frustrating campaign at times for Mighten, who has struggled to nail down a regular place in Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest side.

But the young winger has still enjoyed a fruitful campaign, scoring his first professional goal against Millwall earlier on in the season and producing a few positive performances for the Reds.

At the weekend, Mighten was part of the England Under-19s’ side which beat Arsenal Under-23s’ by six goals to one at St. George’s Park.

Mighten did get himself on the scoresheet, too, netting with a composed finish after being set up by Liverpool winger and Blackburn Rovers loanee Harvey Elliott.

Mighten was quick to take to Instagram after his goal, with Forest teammates Lyle Taylor and Filip Krovinovic among those to congratulate him.

Lyle Taylor even gave us a glimpse of his nickname for the young winger…

The Verdict

It’s great for Mighten to keep on scoring and keep on getting minutes under his belt, as it is beneficial for him to do so at his age.

The young winger is in and out of Hughton’s team at the moment, but he will be hoping to end the season strongly and take that into next season.

Having seen Brennan Johnson thrive out on loan this term, it could be a good opportunity to even head out on loan himself next season and get a full season of first-team football under his belt.