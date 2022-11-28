Alex Mighten = 5/10: Rating all of Sheffield Wednesday’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

With 19 matches played in League One so far this season, Sheffield Wednesday are keeping track of the automatic promotion places in a major way.

Having fallen short in the play-offs last season at the semi-final stage against Sunderland, manager Darren Moore does not want to go through that again and is looking at finishing in the top two.

The Owls are just three points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle and just one point adrift of Ipswich Town in second position, and a lot of the club’s summer recruitment is to do with their success in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

Let’s go through Wednesday’s signings from earlier in the year and see how they have done!

Ben Heneghan – 8

The centre-back started 10 league matches this season and was a part of keeping five clean sheets, but a serious knee injury suffered against Lincoln City last month cut short his season.

Having arrived from AFC Wimbledon on a free transfer, the 29-year-old was a low-key signing but he was certainly impressive at the back.

Michael Ihiekwe – 8

Has played in all-but one league match for Wednesday (enforced due to suspension) since his arrival from Rotherham and has been a real expected leader at the back.

Ihiekwe has promotion experience from League One and it appears that he is going to be one of the key players to Wednesday’s success if they do go up.

Michael Smith – 7

The statement signing of the summer as he left a Championship club in Rotherham for the Owls, Smith has perhaps not been as prolific as expected so far with four goals in 14 league outings.

Despite that, he’s still been a focal point of the attack in the current unbeaten run in the third tier and there’s going to be more to come.

Will Vaulks – 6

Another player who dropped down a division to play for the Owls, Vaulks hasn’t always been in the starting 11 but has been growing into his role.

Wednesday fans perhaps have expected more from a seasoned Championship midfielder but he has been solid if unspectacular.

David Stockdale – 8

10 clean sheets in 19 outings for the experienced stopper and just 16 league goals conceded – a fine record indeed for the 37-year-old.

Stockdale is going through somewhat of a renaissance having performed well last season for Wycombe, and he’s doing even better at Hillsborough.

Tyreeq Bakinson – 6

Bakinson is another player who has experience at a higher level, but he’s not exactly cemented a position in Darren Moore’s starting 11.

The central midfielder seems to be in and out of the side and has had some decent performances, but hasn’t showed anything special just yet.

Akin Famewo – N/A

An arrival from Norwich City, it’s impossible to judge the defence as he’s played just once.

Famewo hobbled off back in August against MK Dons on his debut with a muscle injury, but he is closing in on a return after nearly four months without kicking a ball.

Mallik Wilks – 5

Darren Moore tracked the enigmatic forward all summer and finally got his man with just over a week to spare in the transfer window from Hull City.

A fee was paid for the services of Wilks but he so far has failed to really dazzle, although he has got a goal and three assists to his name so far in the league.

We know what Wilks can do in League One from his time at Hull, but he’s not shown it so far.

Reece James – 7

Moore worked with James at Doncaster Rovers so it was no surprise to see the left-sided defender arrive from Blackpool on loan.

Despite being a left-back and having played in midfield at times over the years, James has featured more often on the left-hand side of a back three, and with more game-time he is getting, his performances seem to be improving.

James has been solid and you expect more to come.

Mark McGuinness – 8

McGuinness has been very solid at the back this season since his arrival on loan from Cardiff – it is very much like Jordan Storey’s move from Preston North End last season in that they are showing their class at a level below.

The Owls are going to explore the option of a permanent move but if he keeps performing in the manner he has been doing, then Cardiff may end up recalling him to start in the Championship in January.

Alex Mighten – 5

Despite being just 20 years of age, Mighten has Championship experience so it was deemed a coup when the Owls brought him in on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Moore though has had to change his shape from time to time to fit the winger in – he has shown glimpses of quality but not enough so far and more will be needed ahead of the January transfer window.