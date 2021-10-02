Alex McLeish delivers verdict on potential Premier League switch for West Brom man

Former Premier League manager Alex McLeish believes that West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur in the summer should he run his contract down.

The Baggies stopper was linked with a move back to the top flight this summer after Albion were relegated to the Championship, namely West Ham United showed considerable interest.

David Moyes’ side though could not agree a fee with West Brom and instead opted for PSG’s Alphonse Areola – the transfer window closed with Johnstone remaining at The Hawthorns and a potential new contract was on the table for the 28-year-old.

As of yet though nothing is signed and if a deal was to be done, a release clause would likely be inserted to make sure Johnstone could secure a Premier League move for a reasonable fee should the Baggies not win promotion this season.

23 questions about some of West Brom’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Which side of the Old Firm does Kemar Roofe currently play? Celtic Rangers

Spurs are another team who have recently been linked to the ex-Manchester United man and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side could do a lot worse than signing Johnstone for absolutely nothing according to McLeish, who managed West Brom’s rivals Birmingham City in the past.

“It’s smart business if they can get him on a free,” McLeish said, per Football Insider.

“If he’s at a level where it can definitely get higher then it’s great business.

“He’s not going to come and usurp Lloris right away, is he?

“If he’s one they can work with and they can groom him to be the next Spurs number one, then it’s good business.

“Business is business. Notably, you don’t hear them linked with a £40-50million goalkeeper, do we? That’ll be down to the recruitment team.

“If they’re doing a good job, then it has to be done.”

The Verdict

Some may think Johnstone is younger than he is due to the fact he had no real top flight exposure until he joined West Brom, but at 28 years old he will be hitting his peak very soon.

Goalkeepers careers tend to last a bit longer than outfield players and some play at the very top until their late 30’s – it remains to be seen if Johnstone can be like that but he definitely deserves to be in the Premier League.

Is he the right Lloris replacement though? It’s hard to say but you’d imagine his long-term replacement would be someone that is a bit younger than 28 years old right now.

Johnstone could definitely work at a lesser Premier League team but being Tottenham’s long-term stopper following Lloris is a big ask and I’m not sure if that’s the right move for him.