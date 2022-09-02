Alex Hunt shares farewell message with Sheffield Wednesday supporters after sealing Grimsby move

Alex Hunt has taken to Instagram to share a message with Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters after sealing a permanent departure from Hillsborough last night.

As confirmed by the Owls’ official website, Hunt has joined Grimsby Town on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal with Grimsby which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

A product of Wednesday’s academy, Hunt made his debut for the League One outfit in 2018.

After achieving this personal milestone, Hunt struggled to make further inroads at senior level for the Owls.

Limited to just 17 appearances in all competitions, the midfielder will be hoping to kick-start his career at Grimsby.

Certainly no stranger to Blundell Park, Hunt represented the Mariners in the National League last season.

During this particular loan spell, the 22-year-old made 18 appearances for Grimsby before spending the second half of the campaign at Oldham Athletic.

After his departure was announced, Hunt took to Instagram to wish the Owls success for the future.

The midfielder posted: “Thank you to everyone @swfcofficial for the last 15 years.

“Fulfilled my boyhood dream of playing at Hillsborough but now it’s time for the next step in my career.

“Wish you all nothing but success for the future.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Wednesday are currently able to turn to George Byers, Barry Bannan, Tyreeq Bakinson, Will Vaulks, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran for inspiration in the heart of midfield, Hunt would have found extremely difficult to force his way into the club’s side if he opted to stay at Hillsborough.

Keeping this in mind, it could be argued that he has made the right decision to make the switch to Grimsby.

By maintaining his fitness over the course of the current campaign, Hunt could go on to feature week-in, week-out for the Mariners.

As for Wednesday, they will be hoping to launch a push for automatic promotion in the coming months after making a bright start to the new term under the guidance of manager Darren Moore.

