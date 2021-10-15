Alex Hunt makes Sheffield Wednesday contract claim

Young Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has revealed that he is yet to enter talks regarding an extended contract at Hillsborough.

The 21-year-old Sheffield-born man has been an Owl since the age of seven, progressing through the ranks to captain the under-18’s.

Hunt became a professional in 2018 and made his senior debut later that year in the EFL Cup in August, which would be his only appearance of the 2018-19 campaign but in the following two seasons he would appear in nine Championship matches.

With competition for places in Darren Moore’s engine room strong this season though, the decision was made to send Hunt out on his first loan deal, with National League side Grimsby Town taking him for the season.

It’s been a good start to Hunt’s spell as he scored his first goal in professional football with a free-kick against Barnet, and at this moment in time the Mariners sit top of the table with the youngster playing a big part in that.

With less than a year remaining on his Wednesday contract though, Hunt is looking to impress in order to get a new deal at the club, but he’s admitted that at this moment in time that nothing is on the table – but he still has aspirations of breaking into Moore’s plans.

“I’m out of contract but there haven’t been any discussions on that,” Hunt said on his future, per YorkshireLive.

“I’m still waiting on that. It’s my home club, I want to play there again. I’m not sure what the club want to do but that is my aim.

“I still have the confidence to go and do that.”

The Verdict

Even though Wednesday’s current midfield options are pretty strong, quite a few are in their peak years or past them.

The likes of Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo now lack in resale value whilst you can probably say that the only real midfield prospects at the club are Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adeniran.

Of course they are strong options as it is for Moore so you have to question where Hunt fits in when he does return from his loan at Blundell Park.

Hunt will have to impress even more it seems to have a contract put in-front of him when he returns to Hillsborough, but he’s already off to a decent start and if he continues in that way then surely the club will look to keep him around.