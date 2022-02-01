Alex Gilliead starts: The predicted Bradford City XI to face Orient tonight

Bradford City will be looking to put last weekend’s disappointment behind them quickly.

The Bantams fell to a 95th minute Crawley Town winner last Saturday, having led the majority of the game 1-0.

That result prevented Derek Adams’ side from taking advantage of results elsewhere to climb the table.

Instead, Bradford are six points behind the play-off places, having also played a game more than seventh place Swindon Town.

However, tonight’s game with Leyton Orient offers a chance to catch up some further ground on their promotion rivals.

Here’s how we predict Adams will line up his side to face Orient this evening…

Adams was very outspoken over his disappointment with how the Crawley game finished last weekend.

In particular, Adams was dismayed at the manner in which the goals came, with Finn Cousin-Dawson and Niall Canavan playing a huge role in the concession of the goals.

However, despite that criticism, both players will likely maintain their position in the side for the match this evening.

But Charles Vernam will miss out due to a hamstring issue. The winger set up the goal that put them in front on Saturday, but he hobbled off in the second half and has been ruled out of tonight’s game.

In his stead, Alex Gilliead will return to the side. The winger has played in all 27 of Bradford’s League One games so far this season, making 25 starts, so he is a natural fit to come back into the side.