Alex Gilbey sends message to Charlton Athletic fans following his side’s latest display

Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey has taken to Twitter to praise the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during yesterday’s clash with Rotherham United.

The Addicks fought back to seal a point in this particular showdown at The Valley as the Millers missed out on the opportunity to move into the automatic promotion places in League One.

Caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson made one change to Charlton’s side for this fixture as Diallang Jaiyesimi replaced the injured Jonathan Leko in the starting eleven.

Conor Washington missed two opportunities to open the scoring for the Addicks before Rotherham took the lead on the stroke of half-time via a strike from Mickel Miller.

With Paul Warne’s side seemingly set to seal all three points on their travels, Charlton managed to level proceedings in the closing stages of the clash as Washington fired past goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

As a result of this draw, the Addicks moved up to 18th in the League One standings.

Charlton will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games this weekend when they host Havant & Waterlooville in the first round of the FA Cup.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display on Twitter, Gilbey has admitted that it was a good result for the club whilst he also praised the club’s fans.

The midfielder posted: “Fans were unbelievable tonight.

“Good point against a top side.”

Fans were unbelievable tonight 👏👏 Good point against a top side 👍 pic.twitter.com/7aFHYe7Ott — Alex Gilbey (@agilbey8) November 3, 2021

The Verdict

When you consider that Rotherham were brimming with confidence heading into last night’s fixture following their 5-1 victory over Sunderland last weekend, Charlton managed to show a great deal of character to seal a point in this fixture.

Gilbey will be hoping to help his side push on in the third-tier after recently delivering some impressive performances at this level.

The midfielder has provided two assists in his last four league appearances for Charlton.

During yesterday’s showdown with Rotherham, Gilbey made two key passes at The Valley whilst he also produced three tackles in this fixture as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.98.

By maintaining his consistency in the coming months, Gilbey could play a key role for the Addicks as they aim to move up the League One standings.