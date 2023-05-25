Alex Gilbey has apologised to Charlton fans for a video shared that showed him criticising the club, as he prepares to leave this summer.

What did Alex Gilbey do?

The 28-year-old joined the Addicks in 2020 and would feature regularly over the next two years, during what was a disappointing period for the club.

However, Gilbey wasn’t needed at Charlton this season, so he went out on loan to Stevenage, and he has enjoyed a brilliant campaign. The midfielder has been a key figure for Steve Evans’ side as they won promotion to League One.

During the celebrations, Gilbey was filmed chanting ‘we hate Charlton’, something which obviously didn’t go down well with his parent club.

With his deal at The Valley expiring this summer, the former MK Dons man was always going to be released, which has now been confirmed.

And, taking to Twitter, Gilbey sent a message to the Charlton supporters that touched on the recent issue.

“My time at Charlton has come to an end. Good luck to everyone at the club going forward, unfortunately during my time we didn’t get back to the Championship, which I had hoped for. Sincere apologies for the recent video that emerged during a private function, it wasn’t the way I wanted my time at the club to end.”

Stevenage are unsurprisingly pushing to sign Gilbey on a permanent basis after his contribution to their promotion, and they will come up against Charlton in the third tier next season.

Gilbey’s exit suits all parties

The video that came out earlier this month was not a good look for anyone involved, but the reality is that Gilbey was always going to move on this summer, and he will already be looking to the future.

You can’t imagine the message here will go down well with Charlton fans even though he has apologised, but it’s the right thing for the player to do. Plus, it shouldn’t be forgotten that he played a big role for the Addicks for two years, so to forget that contribution over one unprofessional comment would be unfair.

Ultimately though, Charlton are hoping to head in a new direction under what they hope will be new owners in the coming months, whilst Gilbey has just enjoyed a great season with Stevenage and will no doubt have offers, along with the choice of staying with Evans’ side.