Alex Gilbey delivers his verdict as Charlton Athletic continue search for vacated managerial role

Charlton Athletic midfielder Alex Gilbey has revealed that he is desperate for Johnnie Jackson to be handed the permanent managerial role at The Valley, during an interview with London News Online.

Jackson has accumulated 17 points from eight games since taking temporary charge at Charlton, following just nine points in their opening 13.

The 39-year-old has not only transformed the results on the pitch but the performances and mood around the club has also been boosted.

Enjoying what is his second stint as caretaker manager of the club, the young manager is certainly putting in an excellent audition.

Speaking to London News Online about Jackson, Gilbey said: “I’m desperate for him to be announced now.

“Hopefully something gets sorted. The lads love him. We’re just hoping it can be sorted out and we can keep kicking on.

“The lads love Jacko. He’s been absolutely brilliant. This season we’ve won some games where we’ve competed really well and run hard but not been that good on the ball. [Against Ipswich], it’s all come together.

“We were really good on and off the ball. You have to be against top sides. It’s all come together really well.”

The verdict

It would be extremely difficult to appoint someone else now, given Jackson’s instant success as caretaker boss.

He is someone who knows the club inside and out, and from looking through Gilbey’s comments, it is clear to see that the players believe in his ideas.

Charlton still have a realistic shot of getting into the play-offs this season, and whilst it is looking extremely competitive around the top six, Jackson will be hoping that he will have the opportunity to guide his side into them.

Of course, the 39-year-old will need to ensure that this buzz remains around The Valley as the season progresses.