Leeds United were expecting Willy Gnonto to attract bids during the January transfer window but they failed to materialise in the end, according to Alex Crook who revealed this information to Give Me Sport.

The Italian winger has endured a remarkable campaign off the pitch, even if things haven't gone all his way on it.

Back in the summer, he generated plenty of interest, but he made himself unavailable for some games in August after being told that he wouldn't be allowed to depart during the summer window.

This situation was resolved before the end of the month and he even managed to score away at Ipswich Town - a goal that could end up being crucial when the end of the season comes.

But his absence during some of those August games, injury issues and Crysencio Summerville's form has limited the amount of game time he has managed to secure during 2023/24.

Making 26 appearances in all competitions this term, which is still a respectable total, he has registered just three goals and one assist during that time, with two of those goals coming recently against Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

Willy Gnonto's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 22 2 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 FA Cup 3 1 0

Crook on Gnonto: " I think they were expecting some offers"

Despite failing to make much of an impact this season until this month, he was the subject of much speculation during the January window, but journalist Crook has revealed that offers didn't come in for the Italian in the end despite the Whites expecting bids.

He told Give Me Sport: "I think they were expecting some offers for Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window but that didn't materialise.

"It's a strange one because they fought so hard to keep him and he fought so hard to leave at the beginning of the season.

"He even went on strike and now he can't get in the team. So it's an odd one.

"But yeah, I do expect him to stay which probably means it's not a priority position anymore."

Gnonto is now expected to sign a new contract, which is a major u-turn from what happened in the summer.

Lack of Willy Gnonto bids could be a blessing in disguise for Leeds United

Leeds probably wouldn't have generated a huge amount in January if they had sold Gnonto.

The Italian hasn't made much of an impact this term, so it would have been difficult to generate a high fee for him.

However, the Whites may have been tempted to cash in on him last month considering his lack of impact during the 2023/24 season.

If he can perform well for the remainder of this term though, he could either be sold for a high fee or be a real asset next term.

This is why the lack of bids for him during the previous window is probably a blessing in disguise, although Leeds may have held firm and retained the young winger regardless of any offers.