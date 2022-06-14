Alex Cochrane from Brighton to Coventry City: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Coventry City are interested in signing Brighton defender Alex Cochrane this summer, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Following an impressive campaign in the Championship last season, the Sky Blues will be looking to push on in the 2022/23 campaign.

They will need to add to their squad in the transfer market if they are to do that, with Cochrane emerging as a potential target for Mark Robins’ side.

That is a link that will no doubt generate plenty of questions for Coventry fans, so here, we’ve taken a look at what we know about this potential move, and the chances of it actually happening.

What do we know so far?

It looks likely that Cochrane is set to be available for a permanent transfer during the summer window.

According to this report linking Coventry with the 22-year-old, Brighton have triggered the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months in order to cash in on him this summer, rather than lose him for nothing.

But while that may open the door for the Sky Blues to make a move, they are not alone with their interest in the defender, who is yet to make his Premier League debut for Brighton.

Coventry’s Championship rivals QPR, Rotherham and Luton are also thought to be keen on the left-back, as are Scottish Premiership side Hearts, who Cochrane made 40 appearances for during a loan spell in the 2021/22 campaign.

Is it likely to happen?

You do feel that Coventry may fancy their chances of making this deal happen to bring Cochrane to the CBS Arena.

The 22-year-old is seemingly keen to play regular first-team football, and the Sky Blues could be able to offer him the chance to do that, with Jake Bidwell their only other current option at left-back.

Indeed, the promise that Coventry showed last season could also make them an appealing destination for the full-back, something which might also work in their favour here.

However, with plenty of interest from elsewhere, nothing is guaranteed yet, especially given the fact that he already knows Hearts well could mean that a return to Tynecastle may also be a tempting proposition for Cochrane.