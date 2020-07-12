Alex Bruce reveals why Leeds United are now ready for long-term success

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce has stated that the club’s recent academy achievement is huge for the Whites’ long-term future.

In the week Leeds confirmed that the Premier League had awarded the club Academy one status, meaning it is one of the best club’s in England for developing young players.

The club have worked hard on and off the pitch to achieve Academy One, and it’s the first time in Leeds United’s history that they have been able to boast this feat.

Bruce has expressed that it is massive not just for the club, but in terms of recruitment and the ability to attract better young players to the team in the coming years.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: “To see them getting back to where they were, the club back in the Premier League, the youth team back where they should be with the very good catchment area, it all bodes well for the future of Leeds, that’s for sure. It’s a massive club and it’ll have a huge pull.”

Can you get 100% in this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 9 Have Leeds United won five games in-a-row without conceding this season? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s massive and has shown how far Leeds have come as a club over the last five years, all the off-field turmoil that was going on now seems a long time ago and supporters will be delighted to have seen the Whites achieve Academy one status.

Bruce is spot on in terms of it having a huge pull, and it’ll be no surprise to see Leeds make some big signings over the break between the season’s if they’re eventually promoted to the Premier League.

Kalvin Phillips is one current player to have come from Leeds’ academy, and other players joining will see the kind of progress he has made and try to replicate what he has done.