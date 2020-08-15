Alex Bruce reveals what Leeds United should be doing regarding Ben White

Alex Bruce has stated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Leeds United are now exploring other avenues as Brighton & Hove Albion continue to stand firm on the potential sale of Ben White.

The defender was a key part of the Whites squad that earned promotion to the Premier League, but he was only on loan from the southern club, and now Leeds want him permanently.

However, it looks as though Brighton are holding their own and appear to be wanting him for the future with it not yet clear of White’s intentions within all of this.

It’s set to be a transfer that could well be the talking point of the summer for a lot of supporters, and with Leeds desperate to get him back, it’s a wonder as to how high they’d bid for the defender.

Bruce has expressed that he wouldn’t now be surprised if Leeds are looking at other centre-backs to come in and be his replacement.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: “If he’s not for sale, he’s not for sure. I wouldn’t be letting him go if I was anything to do with Brighton.

“He’s got a huge future in the game, he’s an excellent player so I can fully understand why they want him back.

“I think they’ll know whether he’s available. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were exploring other avenues now if they’re not getting anywhere with Ben White.”

The Verdict

White of course would be a fantastic signing for the Whites, but if he isn’t going to come then Leeds need to look elsewhere and hope they get this transfer right.

He’s been a top centre back for the whole season, but is still new to the Premier League and hasn’t played in the top-flight yet, so Leeds must remain wary.

If he does sign it would be a very good signing, but if he doesn’t they must ensure that if there’s a centre-back coming in, he is just as good or better than White.