Alex Bruce reveals the key decision behind Ivan Toney’s potential Celtic move

Alex Bruce believes that if Odsonne Edouard is to leave Celtic, then Peterborough striker Ivan Toney could be on his way to Scotland this summer.

Toney was in sensational form for Posh last season, and he netted 26 times during the League One campaign sparking rumours of a transfer on regular occasions.

The striker is one of the most highly-rated players in the Football League at the current time, and should he leave, Peterborough will be sure to demand a high fee.

Bruce has suggested that should recently-linked Celtic want to buy the attacker, then they could afford to go out and get him, although the former Hull City defender has admitted that a lot of his potential move to Scotland will depend on whether Edouard stays at the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: “I think if Celtic wanted to buy Ivan Toney and if the price is right they’ll go out and get him.

“We’ll just have to watch this space on whether they want him or not. I think it will all depend on Edouard I have to be honest.”

The Verdict

Toney would seemingly be a great signing for a lot of clubs especially those in the Scottish Premier League and Championship.

He’s not quite ready for the Premier League just yet, but he’s certainly ready to take the step up a level and a move to a side such as Brentford or Celtic would be perfect for the League One star.

It’ll be interesting to see where the striker ends up, and it could well be the case that when one bid comes in, a whole cluster of different teams start entering and cause a bidding war for the goal-scoring forward.