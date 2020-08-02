Alex Bruce makes Leeds United prediction after recent Huddersfield Town appointment

Alex Bruce has suggested that Leeds United could be set to send a couple of players out on loan to Huddersfield Town in the coming month.

This comes after Carlos Corberan left the Whites in order to takeover as manager of the Terriers ahead of the new campaign.

His links to Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa are set to come in handy with a number of youth players on the books at the club who are looking for more first-team experience in the coming years.

With the clubs being so close geographically it makes sense for players and the two clubs to come to terms over matters involving loans and transfers.

Bruce has suggested that it’s now an opportunity for Huddersfield to use that link with Leeds to their advantage and sign some players from their Yorkshire rivals.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: “It’s just down the road, so Leeds will be able to keep a close eye on what is happening with him.

“It’s a good opportunity for Huddersfield to maybe get a couple of players from Leeds and with the managers link to the academy, It wouldn’t surprise me if we see one or two head over there.”

The Verdict

It’s a good option to have and due to the good relationship, there will be many young Leeds players linked with a move to Huddersfield in the near future.

It can work out well for both sides and also the player in question as they would be getting valuable playing time at Championship level.

Corberan will try and mark his own style and philosophy on Huddersfield but the help that Leeds could potentially give the Terriers could boost the squad heading into the new campaign.