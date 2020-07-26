Alex Bruce makes bold Leeds United player claim after recent displays

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce believes that Jamie Shacklton can go on to make a huge impact in the Whites XI next season – just like Ben White did this season.

The academy graduate has been on the fringes this season, although his quality has been clear to see and he grabbed two goals in the final two league games as Leeds celebrated promotion.

So, everyone connected to the club has high hopes for the player and Bruce is no different. And, whilst the pair play in different positions, the ex-defender claimed that Shackleton has the ability to make a similar impact on the team as the classy White did in the title-winning campaign.

“There’s nothing better than a young lad coming through when you’re from the area and to come and grab his opportunity. By the way, the performances that he has put in the last few weeks have been excellent as well. That’ll be a nice addition to the squad, for sure,” Bruce told Football Insider.

“If they lose one star in the lad (Ben White) going back to Brighton, they might just have unearthed another one in Shackleton.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that Shackleton is a hugely impressive player and he has played his part in helping Leeds return to the Premier League.

He has great energy, is intelligent with the way he plays and has added goals to his game in the past week or so.

Clearly, White was an integral part of the XI and Shackleton will surely be as influential in the years to come – although perhaps not next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.