Alex Bruce issues Peterborough United warning regarding in-demand Celtic target

Alex Bruce has stated that Peterborough must be careful that they don’t price Ivan Toney out of the market.

With a number of clubs firmly interested in the forward, Bruce believes that Posh must not expect an inflated fee in the current market, and may have to lower their asking price.

Toney was in sensational form throughout the last campaign and since joining Peterborough the striker has netted 49 times in 94 appearances for the club.

Bruce has expressed that Posh have to be very careful with the way they go about the sale and if he must make sure that they don’t price him out of the market as any money coming in could be crucial for a club like Peterborough.

Speaking to Football Insider, Bruce said: “Peterborough have got to be a bit careful that they don’t price him out of the market with those figures.

“They obviously think he’s very valuable but with everything that’s going on with coronavirus and its financial impact on the lower league clubs I think the last thing they’d want to do is price him out of the market and blow the deal up.”

The Verdict

Toney will be a good signing for anyone that gets him over the line, however the worry is that Peterborough may not get the money that they they’re asking for.

The player was promised a move in the summer if the club weren’t promoted, and now he must be honoured with that promise, however Posh must not price him out of the market.

It’s a good point made by Bruce and it’s also an opportunity for a League One side to get some much needed revenue into the club ahead of an important transfer window.