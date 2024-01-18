Highlights Sunderland is looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Ipswich.

A win against Hull would put Sunderland back in the Championship play-off places.

Hull has only won one of their last seven games, making this a good time to play against them.

Sunderland will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday night when they host Hull City at the Stadium of Light in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup and Championship to Newcastle United and Ipswich Town respectively in their last two outings are no doubt a source of frustration for those of a Black Cats persuasion.

Picking up three points here against Hull would help to get things moving back in the right direction and lift Michael Beale's side back into the Championship play-off places ahead of the rest of the weekend's games.

A win for Hull would, however, do the same for them, although with just one win in their last seven in all competitions, this could be a good time to play the Tigers.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 6th Coventry City 27 +12 40 7th Sunderland 27 +7 40 8th Watford 27 +7 39 9th Hull City 27 +3 39 As of 18th January 2024

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the Sunderland starting XI that Beale could name to face Hull on Friday, using their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, right here.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Firmly established as Sunderland's first choice between the posts, it would be a surprise if the ever-reliable Patterson does not start in this one.

Left-Back: Pierre Ekwah

With Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins already out, Sunderland were dealt another blow at left-back this week, with Aji Alese forced out of training. If he does not recover in time, then Pierre Ekwah, who is capable of playing left-back, may have to drop back from midfield to fill that role.

Centre Back: Luke O'Nien

A regular at centre-back in recent weeks, O'Nien ought to continue his run of starts in that position on Friday night.

Centre Back: Dan Ballard

Ballard too has been a reliable and regular presence at centre-back for Sunderland, a trend you would expect him to continue against the Tigers.

Right-Back: Trai Hume

With Huggins injured and Timothee Pembele yet to get up to speed following his summer move to the club, Hume ought to once again take responsibility on the right of defence, a position where he can certainly be counted on.

Centre Midfield: Jay Matete

If Ekwah is forced to drop into left-back, then with captain Corry Evans still a long-term absentee, that could see Jay Matete step up from his place on the bench to come into central midfield, for his first appearance of the season.

Centre Midfield: Dan Neil

One player whose presence in the centre of the park looks almost certain is Dan Neil, with the 22-year-old no doubt likely to once again be key to the Black Cats' in that area of the pitch.

Left-Wing: Jack Clarke

Clarke was again on the scoresheet for Sunderland in their defeat to Ipswich last time out, his 13th in the league this season, with that ongoing fine form meaning he is one they will no doubt look to again here.

Attacking Midfield: Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham is another who now looks to have made a place in the starting XI his own at The Stadium of Light, so would expect him to feature from the off here again.

Right-Wing: Alex Pritchard

With Patrick Roberts still out through injury, Pritchard looks well set to again form part of the Black Cats' attack here, despite the recent speculation around his future.

Related Birmingham City: Tony Mowbray plotting Sunderland transfer raid The Black Cats might find it tough to keep hold of the attacking midfielder

Centre Forward: Nazariy Rusyn

Beale has admitted this week he has been impressed with Rusyn since arriving at the club, so the Ukrainian may come into lead the line for Sunderland against Hull, potentially taking Abdoullah Ba's place in the starting XI.