Alen Halilovic’s situation at Birmingham City becomes clearer

Birmingham City remain locked in talks with midfielder Alen Halilovic over a potential new deal, according to Birmingham Live.

Halilovic arrived at St. Andrew’s on a free transfer in November, having previously been a free agent following his exit from AC Milan.

The 24-year-old made 17 appearances in the Championship in 2020/21, scoring his only goal for the club to date in a 2-1 home win over Queens Park Rangers.

Halilovic was in and out of the team following the appointment of Lee Bowyer, though, and he played just over 120 minutes of football in the final six games of the campaign.

Halilovic has been offered a new deal by the club, with his current contract expiring in a couple of weeks, however there is yet to be any developments on that front.

But Birmingham Live report that Blues remain in talks with Halilovic over a potential new deal at St. Andrew’s, as the club look to extend his stay.

Halilovic is said to have had offers from England, Spain, Italy and Turkey, as he weighs up the next step in his career.

The Verdict

I’d be staying at Birmingham if I were Halilovic for a number of reasons.

Lee Bowyer likes to play with a creative midfielder who can supply chances for the likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz, and he certainly fits that mould.

They also gave him a chance after being let go by AC Milan and after flattering to deceive out on loan, he needs to settle down somewhere. That is what he should do.