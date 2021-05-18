Alen Halilovic’s Birmingham future in doubt following latest update

Alen Halilovic’s time at Birmingham City may be short-lived as he has transfer interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Turkey, according to Croatian publication tportal.

And it seems that potential news of him remaining at St Andrew’s for another season was slightly premature as a family friend reportedly told a podcast in Halilovic’s native country that he’d penned a deal to remain at the club.

Birmingham announced their retained list this past week and Halilovic’s name was on there as one of a few players who have been offered a new deal and that they were waiting to hear back on what their responses were.

Halilovic made 17 appearances for the club since signing, scoring just one goal this season but he provides a creative presence that they were lacking for the majority of the season.

They could face a struggle to keep the 24-year-old though if the transfer interest from other European countries is to be believed, and it may come down to who is putting the most money on the table.

The Verdict

Halilovic is perhaps Birmingham’s only real source of creativity through the middle of the pitch, so losing him after less than a season would be a bit of a blow.

His goal contributions were lacking but that doesn’t tell the whole story – the Croatian did make an impact when he was on the pitch although it did take a while for him to get going as Aitor Karanka didn’t always utilise him.

Judging by the amount he’s moved about in recent years, it wouldn’t really be a shock if Halilovic moved on already, but perhaps he wants to have a prolonged period at Birmingham and settle down, and with a fellow Croat in Ivan Sunjic at the club that may sway his decision to stay.