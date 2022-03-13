Alen Halilovic sends clear message to Paul Ince amid current Reading FC struggles

Reading midfielder Alen Halilovic has taken to Twitter to let supporters know he’s fit and ready to be picked for the team again, seemingly issuing a plea to manager Paul Ince to pick him as his side continues to fight relegation.

The Croatian has suffered with injury troubles throughout the 2021/22 campaign and that has limited his involvement this term, making just 11 league appearances for the Royals and failing to make a real impact because of that.

His woes have summed up the Berkshire outfit’s current season, struggling on the pitch and off the pitch with injuries across the first-team squad hampering their progress.

Think you’re a hardcore Reading FC fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Royals quiz

1 of 25 How many appearances did Chris Gunter make for Reading? 304 314 324 334

But now they have the majority of their key players back, they are still struggling to pick up points and find themselves just four points clear of the relegation zone at this stage, desperately needing as many wins and draws on the board as possible in their quest to survive.

Despite Halilovic’s CV though, he hasn’t been able to get into the squad recently with the likes of Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Brandon Barker all available as attacking options on the bench against Nottingham Forest yesterday afternoon.

That may be an impressive array of options to have at Paul Ince’s disposal – but the 25-year-old has sent a clear message to the ex-England international as he looks to make a real impact between now and the end of this term.

Posting on Twitter this afternoon, he stated: “Healthy and still waiting for my turn to play and help the team…”

Healthy and still waiting for my turn to play and help the team… 💪🏻 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/PobRA6s9n4 — Alen Halilović (@AlenHalilovic) March 13, 2022

The Verdict:

The 25-year-old may be ready to go – but he needs to prove that he can stay fit for an extended period of time because he won’t be a major asset to the Royals in this relegation fight unless he can keep himself in top condition.

There’s no doubting that he’s a talented player though and on his day, can be a real game-changer. He will be concerned though because even though John Swift missed out completely due to Covid, he didn’t manage to win a place in the matchday squad.

When the Berkshire club’s main talisman returns to action, Halilovic will find it even more difficult to force his way into contention so it will be a tall order for him to play a big part in the first-team squad for the rest of the season.

Another disadvantageous factor is the fact Ince has replaced Veljko Paunovic, with the latter knowing the Croatian inside out before his departure. This may be a chance to impress a new man, but the attacking midfielder would probably have preferred to see Ince’s predecessor remain in charge in terms of boosting his opportunities to play.

And with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club opted not to renew his contract. He hasn’t done enough to earn new terms and with the relegation battlers operating within a tight budget, they need to get value for money on players.