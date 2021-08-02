Alen Halilovic finally speaks out on Birmingham City departure

Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic has finally broken his silence over not renewing his Birmingham City contract – and has left the door open to returning to St. Andrew’s this summer.

After a career that’s taken him to the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan already, Halilovic lowered his sights somewhat when joining the Blues back in November.

The 25-year-old linked up with fellow Croat Ivan Sunjic in the Midlands but found himself in and out of the team under both Aitor Karanka and Lee Bowyer, although he did feature more under the latter towards the end of the season.

Despite there being hope that Halilovic would remain at the club and put down some roots, the Croatian international’s deal expired on June 30 without any renewal.

The arrival of Manchester United’s Tahith Chong on loan seemed to kill any chances of Halilovic returning in the near future, and he’s still without a club as he ponders his next move.

Surprisingly though, reuniting with Birmingham isn’t off the table according to the man himself, who spoke to FavBet about his Blues exit and what’s next for him.

“I stayed in Birmingham because of the relationship with the coach and the great fans, but we couldn’t find a common language,” Halilovic said on his contract talks with the club, per tportal.

“We arranged for everyone to go their own way, but we left the possibility that I could go back there.”

Whilst there’s a slim possibility he may return to his native country to play in their top division, Halilovic has revealed there are offers from the Championship and that his future should be decided in the near future.

“I was happy in Birmingham and there are a lot of inquiries now, but I decided I wasn’t going to rush because I was rushing with decisions a few times earlier in my career,” Halilovic said.

“I decided to take the time and make the right decision. In the next ten days, I could decide where I will play.

“There are inquiries from the first English league, from the Championship, from Spain.

“I will make a decision in agreement with the manager and the family. For the last two or three years, I haven’t done as much as I believed I could.

“The reason is some mistakes, injuries, but going to England helped me a lot.”

The Verdict

It would still be a surprise to see Halilovic make a return to Birmingham, but it does seem as though the option is there.

Halilovic probably wouldn’t fit into the 4-4-2 system that Bowyer seems to be going with in pre-season though – his natural position is as a number 10 and he’s likely to not be as effective playing out wide.

If the Croat was desperate to play for Birmingham he would have accepted their offer before June 30, however it has been over a month now and he’s still yet to make his mind up on his future.

Birmingham could probably just move on now and progress without the former Barcelona man, but if there’s still the opportunity to bring him back into the fold then it’s a chance worth taking.